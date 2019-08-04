MP: US has no choice but to return to JCPOA

In order to preserve a nuclear agreement with Iran, “there is no choice for the United States and the European countries but to adhere to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” said the Iranian lawmaker, Seyyed Hossein Naqavi-Hosseini.

In May 2018, the US President Donald Trump announced his country’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, reimposing the economic sanctions – lifted under the deal – on Iran, nearly three years after the pact was struck between Iran and the P5+1.

Speaking to Iran Daily, the spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s Special Committee for Examining the JCPOA added, “If the Western parties to the deal are really seeking a solution, there is no other choice for the US but to return to the deal and the Europeans will have to comply with their commitments.”

“Otherwise, Iran will reduce its commitments to eventually cut them all,” the Iranian MP added.

Iran has repeatedly said it will reduce its obligations to the agreement in stages and may even withdrew altogether unless the remaining signatories come up with solutions to protect its economy from US sanctions.

Regarding Iran’s negotiation with the Europeans, the spokesman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said, “We won’t negotiate any issue other than the nuclear deal since we had already reached an agreement with our counterparts, but the US pulled out of the deal and the Europeans have failed to meet their obligations.”

When asked about the idea that Iran is waiting for the next US president so that they may work out a new deal, the lawmaker answered, “It is utterly wrong. We will hold no new talks with any US government on the deal, be it Republican or Democrat.”

Referring to Trump’s attempts to negotiate with Iran, Naqavi-Hosseini said, “Trump made numerous promises to the Americans during his election campaign, including a solution to the North Korea situation, building a wall on the Mexican border and dragging Iran onto the negotiation table for a new deal.

“He is on the verge of the next presidential election but has failed to fulfil any of his pledges,” he added.

“Facing the public opinion in the US, he will have to explain why he has failed to conclude a new agreement with Iran whereas his country had already settled a hard-fought deal.

“His violation of JCPOA has resulted in nothing but considerable damages to the economy of the US and other countries,” Naqavi-Hosseini said.

“That is why he has been trying to initiate negotiations with Iran in multiple ways.

“He has called for unconditional talks with Iran; he said he would be waiting for Iranians’ phone call, but then, he sent warship and drones to the Persian Gulf.

“That is all because he wants to force Iran to renegotiate an internationally endorsed deal, but Iran has refused to respond in his favor,” the lawmaker said.

Next US presidential elections will be held in November 2020.

Pointing out to the attempts of the United States and Britain to forge a military coalition to guard oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, Naqavi-Hosseini said, “the US and Britain are willing to form a coalition because they know Iran is firmly in control of the whole northern side of the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.”

Washington proposed on July 9 stepping up efforts to heighten surveillance of vital Middle East oil shipping lanes.

“However, other countries have refused to join this alliance because they have witnessed the consequences of this collaboration in Yemen as it is against the international laws, has only escalated the tension in the region and caused damages to the Yemeni civilians,” he said.

“That is why I believe this coalition will never materialize,” the lawmaker concluded.

Source : Iran Daily