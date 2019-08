Iran Greco-Roman team win 2019 Cadet World

TEHRAN – Iran Greco-Roman team claimed the title of the 2019 Cadet World Championships on Sunday night in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Reza Saki from Iran, a 2019 Cadet Asian silver medalist, defeated Russian Stepan Starodubtsev, who was second at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, for the crown at 71 kg.

Starodubtsev led, 1-0, at the break, but just moments into the second period, Saki scored on a four-point arm throw. He held onto the lead for the remainder of the bout, winning gold with a 4-1 victory.

For the title at 51 kg, Saeid Esmaeili used a first-period takedown to give him an eventual 2-1 win over Elmir Aliyev from Azerbaijan. It was both wrestlers’ first World Championships.

To open the night, 2019 Cadet Asian champion Samatbek IZIMGALI (KAZ) spent only 59 seconds on the mat to claim the gold medal at 45 kg, defeating Asadbek BAKHRAMAOV (UZB) by fall.

Iran had previously won two gold medals in the opening day.

Amiireza Dehbozorgi had defeated Ziya Babashov from Azerbaijan 3-1 in the 48kg final bout and Shahrokh Mikaeili emerged victorious over Armenian Razmik Kurdyan in the 110kg final.

Securing two individual champions on Sunday, Iran won the team title with 148 points, followed by Azerbaijan with 123 points and Russia with 99 points.

Finals matchups

45 kg

GOLD - Samatbek IZIMGALI (KAZ) df. Asadbek BAKHRAMAOV (UZB), fall 1:00

BRONZE - Tamazi GLONTI (GEO) df. Vladyslav KURKURIN (UKR), 4-0

BRONZE - Farid SADIKHLI (AZE) df. Mahdi Kioumars AHADI ZENAB (IRI), 8-1

48 kg

GOLD - Amirreza Mohammadreza DEHBOZORGI (IRI) dec. Ziya BABASHOV (AZE), 3-1

BRONZE – Rupin RUPIN (IND) dec. Riehan BOTHA (RSA), 5-0

BRONZE - Yerbol KAMALIYEV (KAZ) dec. Alibek AMIROV (RUS), 6-1

51 kg

GOLD - Saeid ESMAEILI LEIVESI (IRI) dec. Elmir ALIYEV (AZE), 2-1

BRONZE - Volodymyr VOITOVYCH (UKR) df. Denis MIHAI (ROU), 12-9

BRONZE - Edmond Armen NAZARYAN (BUL) df. Arshad ARSHAD (IND), fall 2:56

55 kg

GOLD - Nihat Zahid MAMMADLI (AZE) df. Pravin Pandurang PATIL (IND), 9-0

BRONZE – Abror ATABAEV (UZB) dec. Seyitcan BEYTEKIN (TUR), 6-4

BRONZE – Firuz MIRZORAJABOV (TJK) dec. Omar BUDAEV (RUS), 6-5

60 kg

GOLD - Maksim SKURATOV (RUS) df. Mert ILBARS (TUR), 5-0

BRONZE - Arman VARDANYAN (ARM) df. Zhanbolot TURATBEKOV (KGZ), 6-0

BRONZE - Nika BROLADZE (GEO) df. Seyed Danial Seyed Shamsollah SOHRABI (IRI), 8-6

65 kg

GOLD - Dzmitry BONKA (BLR) dec. Sheroz OCHILOV (TJK), 6-2

BRONZE – Arman KHACHIKYAN (ARM) dec. Hojat Hassan REZAEI (IRI), 9-8

BRONZE – Attila Tamas TOESMAGI (HUN) df. Neeraj NEERAJ (IND), 10-2

71 kg

GOLD - Reza SAKI (IRI) df. Stepan STARODUBTSEV (RUS), 4-1

BRONZE - Furkan TAS (TUR) df. Aliaksei PIAKHOTA (BLR), 7-0

BRONZE - Alexandrin GUTU (MDA) df. Rauf Abdulla ALIYEV (AZE), 6-0

80 kg

GOLD - Mykyta ALIEKSIEIEV (UKR) df. Gabriel LUPASCO (MDA), 12-3

BRONZE – Maksat SAILAU (KAZ) df. Jonni Kunnari SARKKINEN (FIN), 8-0

BRONZE – Vigen NAZARYAN (ARM) dec. Kamran Abdolreza ARGHASH (IRI), 5-3

92 kg

GOLD - Lachin VALIYEV (AZE) dec. Muhammed EVLOEV (RUS), 2-2

BRONZE - Oktay DEMIR (TUR) df. Maik HAIMOV (ISR), 8-0

BRONZE - Richard KARELSON (EST) df. Laszlo Csaba VARSANYI (HUN), 3-0

110 kg

GOLD - Shahrokh Abouzar MIKAEILI (IRI) dec. Razmik KURDYAN (ARM), 1-0

BRONZE – Mate GOKADZE (GEO) df. Dominik Tomasz KRAWCZYK (POL), 8-0

BRONZE – Adolf BAZSO (HUN) dec. Grigorios KONTOVOUNISIOS (GRE), 4-0

Team results

1. Iran – 148

2. Azerbaijan – 123

3. Russia – 99

4. Kazakhstan – 73

5. Armenia – 73

6. Turkey – 70

7. India – 63

8. Georgia – 63

9. Ukraine – 62

10. Uzbekistan – 49