Energy networks back to normal operation in earthquake-hit region

TEHRAN – Head of Iranian Energy Ministry’s Crisis Management Office, Meisam Jafarzadeh, said water and electricity networks are back in normal operation after an earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter scale shook Choram Country in southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad Province on Monday.

“The urban and rural water supply network is unharmed and stable after the earthquake,” IRNA quoted Jafarzadeh as saying.

“In the electricity network, however there were sporadic blackouts in the early hours, which is now completely resolved,” he added.

The quake hit the area on 00:21 a.m. local time on Monday. It was 10 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface. Rescue workers were soon dispatched to the affected area.

The closest cities to the earthquake were Choram, Doganbadan and Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad Province.

EF/MA