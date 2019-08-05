Private sector propelling economy during sanctions: industry min.

TEHRAN- Private sector is the main factor for domestic economy to grow during the sanctions time, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani stated.

Making the remarks during the third session of the supreme council of supervising Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Sunday, the minister said that private sector should help the country pass the sanctions and move toward development and progress, ICCIMA portal published.

“Without private sector and ICCIMA we would have faced many problems under this condition," Rahmani stressed.

He referred to the activity of unions and private sector as one of the strategies to tackle the sanctions and economic invasion and said that activity of private sector should be facilitated and in this due the role and status of ICCIMA should be more in decision making and following up the affairs.

To support his remarks, the minister also said, “We are ready to transfer some authorities to the private sector’s unions and associations both in decision making and in enforcing”.

