University of Toronto hosts Iranian film program

TEHRAN – The Iranian Association at the University of Toronto (IAUT) is reviewing a lineup of Iranian films during a special program named “Didar”.

Fourteen feature, short and documentary films have been selected to be screened in the program, which opened on July 24 and will be running until August 28, IAUT has announced on its website.

“Foruzan” by Mir Abbas Khosravinejad, “Vision” by Soheil Amir-Sharifi, “You Are Still Here” by Katayun Parmar and Mohammad Nurbakhsh, “Parviz” by Majid Barzegar, “Pale Mirrors” by Salem Salavati and “Invasion” by Shahram Mokri are among the films.

Photo: A scene from “Pale Mirrors” by Salem Salavati.

