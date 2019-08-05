Iran sympathizes with American people over mass shootings

TEHRAN – Tehran has sympathized with the American people over the death of tens of people in the latest mass shootings in the United States.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi voiced her sympathy with the American people, especially families of the victims of the incidents, Tasnim reported.

Mousavi also wished speedy recovery for those wounded in the tragic incidents.

Within 13 hours on Saturday and Sunday, at least 29 people were killed in mass shootings in the U.S. cities of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Law enforcement officials arrested Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white man from Allen, Texas, which is about a 10-hour drive from the Walmart in El Paso where he opened fire on Saturday and killed 20 people.

Early Sunday in Dayton, police killed the gunman within one minute of hearing shots fired into a popular night-life spot in the city. The gunman, Connor Betts, 24, was wearing a mask, body armor and hearing protection and was carrying a high-capacity magazine that can hold 100 rounds of ammunition. Nine people were killed, including the gunman’s sister.

MH/PA