Top scorers of university entrance exam announced

TEHRAN – Iran’s university entrance exam (Konkur) announced the top scorers on Tuesday in three main groups of mathematical sciences, experimental sciences, and human sciences along with two other groups of art and foreign languages, Tasnim reported.

Out of 36 top scorers, 14 are female.

There is no female among the top 10 students admitted for the mathematical sciences.

All three top students in foreign languages, mathematics and experimental sciences groups are male, while the four top students in art group are female.

There is one female top scorer among 10 top students for the mathematical sciences group, similar to last year’s results.

Two females are ranked first at the top 10 list of human sciences.

Moreover, only two female students are among the top 10 students in experimental sciences group, while females held a share of 6 in human sciences.

All 5 top scorers of art group are from Tehran, while two students in human sciences group are from the city of Lar.

Furthermore, 18 top students are from the city of Tehran. The city of Tabriz, with 4 students, is the other city with highest number of top scoring students.

Alireza Sakhaei Rad, Izadmehr Ahmadinejad, Fatemeh Shabkhiz, Sara Sadat Karimi and Saleh Shameli Ahmadi managed to rank first in groups of mathematical sciences, experimental sciences, human sciences, art and foreign languages, respectively.

Depending on how well the students have performed at the exam they have five days to choose the field and university they would like to choose to study and go.

Konkur is held annually in June or July in Iran and in some other countries as well. Every year the participants sit for the multiple-choice exam to vie to get the best results possible as the seats at tuition free public universities are limited. Based on the figures only 20 percent of the students would manage to win the seats at top charge-free public universities.

This year, 1,118,793 individuals including 648,754 females and 470,039 males competed in the exam. Unlike that of last year, the number of participants increased by 64,575.

This year also, women participants have been more than men.

