“Beloved” producer Elaheh Nobakht honored at Slovenian festival

TEHRAN – Iranian producer Elaheh Nobakht was honored with a special award for her collaboration in director Yasser Talebi’s acclaimed documentary “Beloved” at the 4th Kranjska Gora International Film Festival in Slovenia.

She received the Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Cinematography by a Woman from jury member Zeynep Ozbatur Atakan during the closing ceremony of the festival on August 3, the organizers announced.

The film is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

The documentary has received many awards at several international festivals.

The most recent honors were bestowed on July 13 during the Sole Luna Doc Film Festival in Palermo, Italy. The film received the best photography award and the High School Students Award in the Journey Section

It was also honored at the 67th Trento Film Festival in May in Italy. The film received the jury special mention and a UNESCO honorable mention.

In addition, “Beloved” has taken first place among the top five mid-length films selected by audience votes at the Hot Docs festival in Canada, Toronto in May.

Earlier last week, Iran’s Experimental and Documentary Film Center announced that “Beloved” will compete at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), which will be held in Brisbane, Australia in November.

The film was screened during the opening ceremony of the Kranjska Gora festival, which took place in the Slovenian city from July 27 to August 3.

Photo: “Beloved” producer Elaheh Nobakht (R) receives the Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Cinematography by a Woman from jury member Zeynep Ozbatur Atakan at the 4th Kranjska Gora International Film Festival in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on August 3, 2019.

