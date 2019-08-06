40 major gas industry projects to be inaugurated by March 2020

TEHRAN – Managing director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said 40 major projects in the country’s gas industry are due to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2020), IRNA reported.

“This year, more than 830km of pipelines will be set up while five turbocharger units will also be installed as part of a program for developing the national gas network’s pressure boosting stations,” Hassan Montazer Torbati said.

The official stated that with these projects going operational, the national network’s gas transmission capacity will increase significantly even during the cold season.

According to Torbati, the mentioned 830km of gas pipeline which is due to be laid this year, includes 15 separate projects across the country.

Implementation of telecommunication networks in three new sections of the national gas network, are also among the major projects which are going to go operational by the yearend.

The NIGC head further underlined his company’s plans for increasing the national networks capacity in the upcoming years in line with the rapid expansion of the network in rural areas.

“The new projects are expected to increase the stability of the natural gas distribution network in the country in line with the plans for increasing gas production capacity in South Pars gas field,” Torbati said.

Based on the Oil Ministry priority guidelines for current Iranian calendar year (March 2019-March 2020) which were announced by the Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh in early June, NIGC is asked to put few tasks on agenda as priorities of NIGC, among which connecting all the country’s industrial zones and power plants to the network, supplying gas to one million new urban and rural households and finally gas supply to 7600 industrial units which consume liquefied gas can be mentioned.

