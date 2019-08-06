Iranian paddler Kazemi aims for Olympic berth at Canoe Sprint World C’ships

TEHRAN - Hediye Kazemi is preparing for the 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, where she can secure a quota place for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships will be held in Szeged, Hungary from Aug. 21 to 25.

Kazemi, who won a silver medal at the Women's Kayak-1 500 m at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, is training hard to book a place in the Olympics for the first time ever.

“The world championships are fast approaching and I know that the best paddlers of the world will take part in the prestigious event. It will be a difficult competition, however we’re focused on getting the best results in Hungary,” Kazemi said in an interview with IRNA.

“All participants will do their best to secure Olympic berth in the competition. We have two more chances to earn quota place for the Tokyo. Olympic berth will be distributed at Asian championship and a tournament scheduled for the next year,” she added.

“I believe that the Iranian paddler are among the Asia’s best and require more careful consideration. The Asian countries are investing in canoeing since so many medals will be distributed in the events in Olympics. Our athletes can also win medals in the Asian Games and Olympics,” Kazemi concluded.