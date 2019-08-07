Book City Institute to review works by Alfred Doblin

TEHRAN – Groups of Iranian literati will come together in a session at Tehran’s Book City Institute on August 13 to review works by German novelist Alfred Doblin.

The session will focus on Doblin’s famous novel “Berlin Alexanderplatz”, which has recently been published in Persian by Lahita Publications in Tehran.

Written in 1929, the book is about a murderer, Franz Biberkopf, who has just been released from prison. Franz, who killed his mistress accidently four years earlier, tries to turn himself around and lead a respectable life.

The novel is considered one of the most important and innovative works of its time. In a 2002 poll of 100 noted writers, the book was named among the top 100 books of all time.

The Iranian translator of the book, Ali-Asghar Haddad, is scheduled to deliver a speech during the meeting.

Photo: A poster for a meeting to be held at the Book City Institute in Tehran on August 13 to review the oeuvre of German novelist Alfred Doblin.

ABU/MMS/YAW