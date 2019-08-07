Zarif says saddened over death of former Indian FM

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condoled the government and people of India over the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“My deepest condolences to the government and the people of India on the passing of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday night.

“I had many fruitful and useful discussions with her while she held office, and am saddened by her sudden passing. May she forever rest in peace,” he added.

According to the Hindustan Times, late on Tuesday came the tragic news of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, one of the most loved politicians of the first Narendra Modi government.

“A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end,” tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor.”

Swaraj, 67, a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had opted out of contesting elections earlier this year citing health reasons.

A former Supreme Court lawyer, Swaraj was the most senior woman in Modi’s cabinet in his first term, which ended in May.

She was also an active social media user, who often responded on Twitter and intervened to help people seeking assistance.

