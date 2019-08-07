IRCS, UNICEF to support flood-affected children

TEHRAN – Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have agreed to support the children residing in flood-ravaged areas across the country, Shahaboddin Sabounchi, an official with the IRCS has announced.

Under the agreement, child-friendly spaces, playgrounds and different places for children will be built in addition to workshops and social activities to be held for these vulnerable group, Sabounchi said.

“Local forces will be employed to implement the plan in order to avoid communicating problems due to cultural differences with children in these areas,” he added.

The issue of flood and natural disasters in general is not something to be forgotten in one or two months but only form of support will change, for example in the early days, relief and rescue operations are top priorities and sometimes the restoration and rehabilitation process is then put on the agenda, he explained.

“In the early days when flood hit some provinces, the Red Crescent Society forces were active in rescue teams while alongside them, psychological support teams started focusing on children and women,” he noted.

He went on to say that the forces are still offering services in the areas affected by flood, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

In addition to contributions of benefactors and volunteers, campaigns have been held to provide stationery packages for children, which will soon be distributed among the flood survivors prior to the new school year (September 23), he concluded.

Heavy rainfall, beginning on March 19 led to flooding in 28 out of 31 provinces of Iran affecting 42,269,129 inhabitants in 253 cities and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, including health centers and hospitals.

FB/MG