What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition displaying sets of installation and photos by Ali Khatamsaz is underway at Soluk Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Three. Zero” will run until August 19 at the gallery located at No. 1, First Alley, Takhti St. off Fereshteh St.

Multimedia

* A group of artists including Razi Razavi, Reza Kahnamui, Hani Najm, Siamak Nasr, Shirin Babazadeh and Zaha Bayat is showcasing their paintings, photos and sculptures in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Demon” runs until August 21 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* Sets of installation and sculptures by Yashar Azaremdadian and Taimaz Moslemian are on display in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Palanquin” runs until August 26 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Amir Rahsaz is underway at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Suspiria” will run until August 21 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Shahrzad Qazizahedi are currently on view in an exhibition at Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit titled “No Sign, No Address” will be running until August 14 at the gallery that can be found at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* A collection of paintings by Parvin Qorbanzadeh is on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

Entitled “The Hidden Sense”, the exhibit will run until August 21 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Vista Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Ebrahim Hassanzadeh.

The exhibit entitled “The Sin City” runs until August 19 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Anahita Ashrafizadeh, Maryam Hassani, Amir Abbasi, Nazanin Honarvar, Sharan Bahramifar, Fatemeh Jalili and five other artists are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Artland Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until August 19 at the gallery, which can be found at 4 Safa Alley, Kachui St. in the Evin neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Maryam Moqaddam is currently underway at Idea Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Body” runs until August 21 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Golrokh Bakhshi are on display in an exhibition at White Line Gallery.

The exhibit titled “A Spread of Colors” will be running until August 19 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Nasrin Kishani is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until August 14 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

ABU/MMS/YAW