Iran has pushed enemies toward isolation: general

TEHRAN – The deputy chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said Iran’s enemies are in a position of “passiveness” due to the country’s power and influence, adding that Iran has successfully pushed its enemies toward isolation.

“It has become clear to the world, especially our enemies, that the power of our revolution is exemplary and that they cannot stand against it,” Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said on Thursday, Tasnim reported.

General Fadavi added that although the enemies cannot express such weakness because of their arrogant nature, their actions and behavior clearly show that they are unable to resist the Islamic Revolution’s power.

Brigadier General Ahmadreza Pourdastan, head of the Iranian Army’s Strategic Studies, has predicted that the United States will collapse in the near future while the Islamic Republic will continue to flourish.

General Pourdastan also pointed to a U.S. decision to form a coalition in the Persian Gulf, saying, “Except for one or two countries, other countries are not part of this coalition.”

“The coalition has failed before being formed,” Pourdastan added, Mehr reported on Friday.

The Pentagon has said recently that the U.S. was working on a new security initiative in the Persian Gulf by “shining a flashlight” in the region to deter attacks on commercial ships.

“The goal is to increase maritime domain awareness and surveillance capabilities in the region to dissuade malign action,” said Kathryn Wheelbarger, one of the most senior policy officials at the Pentagon.

Under a plan detailed on July 9, the U.S. would provide coordinating ships and lead surveillance efforts while participants in the coalition patrolled nearby waters and escorted commercial vessels with their nation’s flags.

