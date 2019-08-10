Art Bureau to review Afkhami’s “Morning Son”

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Art Bureau will review Iranian director Behruz Afkhami’s movie “The Morning Son”, a biopic about the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, tomorrow.

The director of the film is scheduled to give a speech during the session, which will be attended by a number of cineastes, film critics, art students and journalists.

Starring Abdolreza Akbari, Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz, Hedyeh Tehrani, Atila Pesyani and Mohammadreza Sharifinia, the movie was completed in 2007 before Afkhami left Iran to live in Canada for several years.



The film was severely criticized during its premiere at the 29th Fajr International Film Festival in 2011. However, it was never screened for the public.

Afkhami asked the festival’s organizers to remove his name from the titles and credits of the film due to the fact that the film’s postproduction stage was completed in his absence. However, producer Mohammadreza Sharafoddin insisted that Afkhami’s name remains on the film.

Photo: A poster for the review session of Behruz Afkhami’s “The Morning Son” at Tehran’s Art Bureau.

ABU/MMS/YAW

