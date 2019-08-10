IAF hosts retrospective of actor, artist Esmaeil Khalaj

TEHRAN – A retrospective displaying works by the veteran stage and screen actor and artist Esmaeil Khalaj opened at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Friday.

Entitled “Shadow”, the exhibit reviews five decades artistic activity of the artist, the forum announced in a press release published on Saturday.

Khalaj is famous among his fans for his brilliant theatrical performances. He began his artistic career in the early 1970s and wrote several plays including “Hangout”.

His role in the TV series “Shadow of Neighbors” is also unforgettable. He has also played in several films such as “Awareness of Dream”, “Apple and Salma”, “Simple Reception” and “Scandal”.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Khalaj said that he was interested in painting when he was 8 and he began to paint seriously after he received a box of 12 coloring pencils at the age of 10.

“I was looking to present very creative and original works. This exhibit displays 14 oil colors. The shadows on the flowers are my own shadows,” he added.

The exhibit will run until August 20 at the forum located on Musavi St., off Taleqani Ave.

Photo: Actor and artist Esmaeil Khalaj attends the opening ceremony of his exhibit “Shadow” at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on August 9, 2019. (Honaronline/Sara Sasani)

