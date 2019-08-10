Karim Khan Citadel, a top-rated tourist attraction in Shiraz

TEHRAN – Photos depict people visiting the centuries-old Karim Khan Citadel (locally known as Arg-e Karim Khan), a top-rated tourist attraction in downtown Shiraz, on August 10, 2019.

The immense brick fortress is named after Persian monarch Mohammad Karim Khan Zand (r.1751 to 1779), the founder of the Zand Dynasty, who selected Shiraz as his capital.

The massive walls of the citadel feature ornamental brickwork designs in particular on the four circular tower-like structures punctuating each of its corners. Well-worth to visit inside.

The southeastern tower generally catches the eyes of the passersby due to its noticeable lean, having subsided into a concealed cistern which once supplied the bathhouse of the Arg.

Walking inside, one encounters a typical design of the Persian garden that interweaves different fields of knowledge such as water management and engineering, architecture, botany and agriculture.

The citadel was used to be a prison for a while in the 20th century, however the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization has turned it into a museum showcasing aspects of Zand-era Iran.

It also features a variety of wax figures and effigies representing the king, his courtiers and some others who are clad in traditional outfits.

Frescos embellishing the walls and ceilings, well –furnished rooms along with rich architecture of the interior contribute to the charm of the place.

It is a standout attraction that you won’t miss while touring Shiraz. For some it is a strong reminder of the leaning tower of Pisa in Italy! (Photos: Milad Rafa’at/ Tehran Times )

