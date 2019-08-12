Trump quit nuclear deal without having plan B
Political analyst Natasha Lindstaedt says President Donald Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal without having a plan-B in place.
She says she agrees with former British ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch that Trump quit the deal for personality reasons because of his disdain for Barack Obama regardless of the fact that the agreement was working. As a consequence, Lindstaedt says, Iran has no choice other than taking some measures.
