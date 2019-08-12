Iran’s “Lotus” to compete in Australian film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mohammadreza Vatandoost’s acclaimed documentary “Lotus” has been selected to go on screen at the 10th Environmental Film Festival Australia (EFFA), Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) announced on Monday.

The film tells the story of an old woman who is waiting for a permit to enter an island after 12 years to visit her son’s grave.

The documentary has received many awards at several Iranian and international festivals.

It won the mini-doc artistic vision award at the 16th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in the U.S. city of Missoula, Montana in February.

It also brought Vatandoost the best director award at the 18th Beirut International Film Festival in May.

The EFFA, which is Australia’s only international film festival dedicated to screening films with a focus on the environment, will be held in Melbourne from October 24 to November 1.

Photo: A scene from “Lotus” by Iranian director Mohammadreza Vatandoost.

ABU/MMS/YAW