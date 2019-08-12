RCUWM governing board to gather in Tehran in early Dec.

TEHRAN – The 10th meeting of the UNESCO Regional Centre on Urban Water Management (RCUWM)’s governing board is slated to be held in Tehran on December 5, IRNA reported, quoting a water official.

According to Ali Chavoshian, a director of RCUWM, water and energy ministers and deputies from 17 different countries are going to attend this event which is going to be chaired by Iran.

The RCUWM’s ninth meeting was held in August 2013 in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from different countries in the region including Iran, Afghanistan, Oman Sultanate, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria, India and Iraq as well as representatives of international governmental and non-governmental entities including International UNESCO-IHP and INWARDAM.

RCUWM has been established under the auspices of UNESCO since 2002 in Tehran-Iran. The agreement between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) regarding RCUWM has been recently renewed, signed and exchanged for its third period of activities as for 2018-2023.

RCUWM is guided and overseen by its Governing Board (GB) as the most important decision making constituent at the highest level according to the agreement. The Centre’s GB member states were Ministers from Iran (Chair), Afghanistan, Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, India, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Syria, Tajikistan and Yemen as well as UNESCO Director General during the period of 2002-2017.

EF/MA