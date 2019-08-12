Decorated potteries, embossed paintings on show at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN – A collection of decorated potteries and ceramics along with series of embossed paintings have been put on show at the headquarters of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization in Tehran.

The collection features selected works that experienced potters and painters and their trainees had been created during crafts workshops that the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Center runs, CHTN reported.

The sales exhibit will be running through August 14.

Pottery in the Iranian plateau has a long history going back to early Neolithic Age (7th millennium BC)

Experts say that throughout the centuries, Persian potters have responded to the demands and changes brought by political turmoil. Generations after generations, they have adopted and refined newly introduced techniques blending them into their own culture. This innovative attitude has survived through time and influenced many other cultures around the world.

There are large collections of Persian pottery all over the globe including ones at the British Museum, the Hermitage Museum, and the Royal Ontario Museum.

In 2013, the Royal Ontario Museum, in partnership with Brill Publishers in the Netherlands, published a special book about this art entitled “Persian Pottery in the First Global Age”.

