Restoration completed on home of ‘master actor’ in Tehran

TEHRAN – A restoration project has recently been completed on the home of Ezzatollah Entezami, who was a celebrated Iranian actor of stage and screen, widely known as “master actor”.

A contingency plan was also adopted, proposed by the actor’s son Majid -- who is a famed composer and conductor -- in order to define new locations for the personal belongings, mayor of Tehran Municipality’s district 1 said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

The rehabilitation project was commenced in early spring with a budget of over two billion rials (about $47,000), Seyyed Hamid Mousavi added.

According to the contingency plan, structure of a museum has been devised, some parts of the house have been restored, and others have been refurbished, the official explained.

Entezami passed away in a Tehran hospital in August 2018 at the age of 94.

He was one of Iran’s golden generation of actors such as Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz, Ali Nasirian and Jamshid Mashyekhi, who began his career in acting with traditional Iranian performances at theaters located on Tehran’s Lalezar Street, which was considered as Iran’s Broadway during 1950s and 1960s.

Entezami made his acting debut in “The Spring Variety” directed by Parviz Khatibi in 1949. He rose to fame in 1969 by his portrayal of Mash Hassan in director Dariush Mehrjui’s acclaimed drama “The Cow”, which was among the forerunners of the Iranian New Wave cinema.

