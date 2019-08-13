“The Star-Spangled Girl” on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ashkan Zare staged American playwright Neil Simon’s “The Star-Spangled Girl” at Tehran’s Simorq Theater on Tuesday.

Written in 1966, the play is a story of a love triangle mixed with politics. Andy and Norman are radical liberals struggling to make a living working on their magazine, which is dedicated to fighting “the system” in America.

Sophie, a former Olympic swimmer, is a Southern girl who moves into the apartment next door. Norman immediately falls in love with Sophie but his feelings are not reciprocated.

Norman’s obsession with Sophie makes Andy hire her just to keep the magazine going. When Sophie falls in love with Andy, the magazine and the men’s friendship are threatened.

The play was adapted for the screen in American director Jerry Paris 1971 movie starring Tony Roberts, Todd Susman and Sandy Duncan.

Armin Eshbag, Mohsen Ranjbar and Zahra Tafrihi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until August 29.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Ashkan Zare’s play “The Star-Spangled Girl”.

ABU/MMS/YAW