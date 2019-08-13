“She Is the Darkness” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – “She Is the Darkness”, the 7th novel in the “The Black Company” dark fantasy series written by American author Glen Cook, has recently been published in Persian by Tandis Publications in Tehran.

Written between 1984 and 2018, the series combines elements of epic fantasy and dark fantasy as it follows an elite mercenary unit called The Black Company through forty years of its approximately four hundred year history.

Aida Keshvari is the translator of all seven novels of the series, which have been published by the same publishing house.

The series includes “The Black Company”, “Shadows Linger”, “The White Rose”, “Shadow Games”, “Dreams of Steel” and “Bleak Seasons”.

Two more novels of the series “Water Sleeps” and “Soldiers Live” will be published in Persian in the near future.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “She Is the Darkness” by American author Glen Cook.

