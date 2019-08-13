Non-oil exports from PSEEZ up 2% yr/yr

TEHRAN - Non-oil exports from Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) in Iran’s southwestern port city of Assaluyeh reached 17.8 billion tons since the past Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (started August 23, 2018), up to date, registering a two-percent rise compared to the same period in the preceding year.

Meanwhile, more than 5.611 billion tons of gas condensate, worth over $5.484 billion, was exported from PSEEZ in the mentioned period, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

According to Ahmad Pour-Heidar, the director general of the PSEEZ’s customs office, 23.489 billion tons of commodities, worth more than $9.998 billion, were exported from this region in the mentioned period.

PSEEZ non-oil exports included methanol, propane, butane, light and heavy polyethylene, gas condensate, ammonia, sulfur, and styrene, which were shipped to various destinations such as China, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Turkey, Egypt, and Kuwait.

PSEEZ, which is called Iran’s energy hub, is also home to South Pars gas field, the world’s largest gas reserve which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf. The zone is the export hub of Iran’s major non-oil commodities that are gas condensate and petrochemicals.

The rise in non-oil exports from PSEEZ has taken place despite the fact that the U.S. has renewed sanctions against Iran.

Iran’s non-oil exports stood at $44.3 billion in the past Iranian calendar year (March 2018-March 2019) while imports amounted to $42.6 billion, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

In July, Trade Promotion Organization reported that the country exported $11.5 billion of non-oil commodities during spring, which corresponds to the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year.

