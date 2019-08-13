Syrian star of “Damascus Time” to do standup comedy for Al-Kawthar

TEHRAN – Samer Khalili, the Syrian star of Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Hatamikia’s “Damascus Time” on the atrocities of the Daesh war in Syria, is scheduled to do standup comedies for Al-Kawthar TV, a Tehran-based Arabic-language television channel.

The standup comedies will be broadcast for eight nights during a program titled “Dababis al-Eidia”, which starts on Tuesday, the TV channel has announced.

The program has been made to celebrate the days between Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir, a festival that marks the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was appointed as successor to the Prophet Muhammad (S).

Arab comedians Hesam Afara from Palestine and Ahamd Junaid from Yemen will also do standups for the program.

This is the first time Al-Kawthar will air entertainment programs such as standup comedies.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting launched the channel in 2006 to broadcast religious and cultural programs mainly for Arab audiences in the Middle East and North Africa.

Photo: A logo of IRIB Al-Kawthar TV channel.

