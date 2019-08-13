“Finding Farideh” to compete in Flahertiana festival

TEHRAN – Iranian documentary “Finding Farideh” will be competing in the 19th Flahertiana International Documentary Film Festival during September in Perm, Russia, the organizers have announced.

Co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai, the film is about a Netherland-based Iranian woman who was adopted by a Dutch couple forty years ago, and returns to Iran to search for her family.

It was selected as best documentary at the 20th Iran Cinema Celebration in Tehran in September 2013.

Thirteen more documentaries by filmmakers from France, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Russia and several other countries will be screened in the international competition of the festival, which will be held from September 20 to 26.

The festival was established by a number of Russian filmmakers who used filming methods introduced by American filmmaker Robert Flaherty in his film “Nanook of the North”. They all aimed to focus on the life of ordinary people who had never before been in the center of documentary filmmakers’ attention.

Russian filmmaker Aleksey Fedorchenko presides over the jury of this year’s festival. German producer Kathrin Lemme, directors Mustafa Ünlü from Turkey and Tom Fassaert from the Netherlands, and Russian writer Ksenia Gasheva are members of the panel.

Photo: A scene from the documentary “Finding Farideh” co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai.

MMS/YAW