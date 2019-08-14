Madrid Animario picks Iran’s “Mr. Deer” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mojtaba Musavi’s animated movie “Mr. Deer” will be competing at the 2nd edition of the Animario International Contemporary Animation Festival of Madrid in Spain, Iran’s Art Bureau announced on Wednesday.

The story of the short movie is set in a modern but ruined subway in an unknown time. People in this society have animal faces, they have forgotten humanity and ethics, and they do not avoid sins. Meanwhile, someone with a deer face is trying to reform the society.

The Animario festival will be held from September 26 to 29.

Photo: A scene from “Mr. Deer” by Iranian director Mojtaba Musavi.

