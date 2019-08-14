Tehran theater hosts Slawomir Mrozek’s “Party” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Nima Aqakhani staged Polish playwright Slawomir Mrozek’s play “The Party” at Tehran’s Mehregan Theater on Monday.

Written in 1962, the play is about three farmhands who hear the sound of music and go looking for the party. But when they finally get into the club room where the party is supposed to take place, all they find is silence and emptiness.

Theater critics believe that the play symbolizes post-war Poland, where hope was followed by bitter disenchantment with a new system promising a better tomorrow.

Starring Reyhaneh Razi, Javad Farahani and Aqakhani himself, the play will remain on stage until August 28.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Nima Aqakhani’s play, “The Party”.

