Lebanese Islamic resistance front proved it is possible to defeat Israel: Zarif

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the Lebanese Islamic resistance movement has proved that it is possible to defeat the Zionist regime of Israel.

“The Lebanese people and the Islamic resistance have proved to the world the truth that the Zionist entity can be defeated. No matter how much this entity wants to wage wars, set fires and shed the blood of the people in this region, it cannot,” he told in a joint interview with Al-Ahed and Al-Nour Radio published on Tuesday.

He made the remarks on the occasion of anniversary of Lebanon’s victory in 33-day war.

“This victory was a victory for the entire region, international rights and proper international relations,” Zarif added.

“The people of the region and the world owe it to the resistance of the Lebanese people, the Islamic resistance and Hezbollah who confronted the arrogance of the Zionist entity. They also confronted the terrorism of the Takfiri group Daesh. They resisted this terrorist and Takfiri threat which was a scourge for the world,” he said.

The 2006 Lebanon War, also called the 2006 Israel–Hezbollah War, was a 33-day military conflict between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces in Lebanon, Northern Israel and the Golan Heights.

The Hezbollah victory shattered the myth of the invincibility of the Israeli army. It caused a political earthquake in Israel. Israel lost more than 100 soldiers in the war.

A five-member Winograd Committee, appointed to examine Israel's performance in the 2006 war, concluded in January 2008 that the war “was a big and serious failure” for Israel.

NA/PA