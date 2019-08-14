“The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – Bestselling American historical romance author Julia Quinn’s “The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband” has been published in Persian in Tehran.

Translated into Persian by Mohammad Purrokni, the novel has been released by Elmi Publications.

The novel is about orphaned Cecilia Harcourt, her brother Thomas and his friend Edward Rokesby.

With her brother Thomas injured on the battlefront in the Colonies, Cecilia has two unbearable choices: move in with a maiden aunt or marry a scheming cousin. Instead, she chooses option three and travels across the Atlantic, determined to nurse her brother back to health. But after a week of searching, she does not find her brother but finds his best friend, the handsome officer Edward. He’s unconscious and in desperate need of her care, and Cecilia vows that she will save this soldier’s life, even if staying by his side means telling one little lie.

When Edward comes to, he’s more than a little confused. The blow to his head knocked out three months of his memory, but surely he would recall getting married. He knows who Cecilia Harcourt is—even if he does not recall her face—and with everyone calling her his wife, he decides it must be true, even though he’d always assumed he’d marry his neighbor back in England.

Cecilia risks her entire future by giving herself—completely—to the man she loves. But when the truth comes out, Edward may have a few surprises of his own for the new Mrs. Rokesby.

Quinn’s novels have been translated into 29 foreign languages, and she has appeared on the New York Times Bestseller List 19 times.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Julia Quinn’s “The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband”.

