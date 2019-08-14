Ex-Arsenal forward Adebayor linked with Iran’s Tractor: report

TEHRAN – Former Arsenal and Real Madrid forward Emmanuel Adebayor has been linked with a move to Iranian football club Tractor.

The 35-year-old player most recently played at Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir.

Adebayor has posted an Instagram story linking him with the Iranian club.

Tractor, headed by Mustafa Denizli, are going to replace the Togolese player instead of Irish forward Anthony Stokes who left the team at the end of the last season.

Adebayor has reached a two-year agreement with Tractor, Haberts.com reported.

He started his playing career at French club Metz and joined Monaco two years later.

On 13 January 2006, Premier League club Arsenal signed Adebayor for a reported £3 million. He was given the nickname "Baby Kanu" due to his resemblance to former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu, whom Adebayor had idolized as a youth.

He also played for Premier League clubs Manchester City, Tottenham Crystal Palace.

Adebayor had a short stint at Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Tractor are going to win Iran Professional League for the first time in their history.

The Tabriz based football team will start the new season with a match against Naft Masjed Soleyman on Aug. 22.