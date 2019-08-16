Critics honor “The House of Bernarda Alba” director Ali Rafiei

TEHRAN – Iran’s Critic and Theatrical Writers Society of the Theater Forum picked “The House of Bernarda Alba” by director Ali Rafiei as the best play of the year.

The 18th Celebration of Iran Critics and Theatrical Writers Society took place at the Farabi Cinema Foundation on Thursday.

Spanish dramatist Federico Garcia Lorca’s 1945 play “The House of Bernarda Alba” tells the story of an elderly woman, Bernarda, whose husband has just died, and she asks her five daughters to go through an eight-year mourning period according to her family’s tradition.

“For me, this performance was intended as the formation of a professional troupe. Theater has never been a single act, it is a group task and working with this troupe made the most memorable moments in my life. If I was making plans for a new project I would like to work with this troupe again,” Rafiei said in his acceptance speech.

Roya Teimurian, Maryam Saadat, Maedeh Tahmasbi, Nasrin Derakhashan, Parisa Saburi and Reyhaneh Salamat were the main members of the cast for the play, which was on stage at Vahdat Hall in December 2018 and January 2019.

Having a Ph.D. in theater from Sorbonne University in France, Rafiei is also the director of the acclaimed plays “Fox Hunting”, “It Does Not Snow in Egypt”, “Crime and Punishment”, “The Maids” and “Nightmares and Memories of a Bath Attendant about the Life and Murder of Amir Kabir”.

“Nightmares and Memories of a Bath Attendant about the Life and Murder of Amir Kabir” was selected as the best play of the year in 2016 by Iran’s Critics and Theatrical Writers Society of the Theater Forum.

The ceremony went on honoring actor Saied Pursamimi with a lifetime achievement award.

Actress Gohar Kheirandish called Pursamimi an example and symbol of acting, and actor Iraj Raad said that Pursamimi is remembered as a great actor in the history of the art of Iran.

“Solidarity and respect for each other goes back to my generation,” Pursamimi said onstage amid applause after receiving his award, and asked the younger generation of theater to support culture and avoid any damage to the theater of the country.

The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO also honored director and playwright Bahram Beizai who could not attend the celebration. In addition, media expert Seyyed Vahid Aqili was honored.

The Mostaqel Theater Troupe by Iranian director Maryam Kazemi was named the best troupe of the year.

Photo: Director Ali Rafiei (R) receives the award for best play of the year from Theater Forum director Shahram Gilabadi during the 18th Celebration of Iran’s Critics and Theatrical Writers Society in Tehran on August 15, 2019. (Mehr/Mahmud Rahimi)

RM/MMS/YAW