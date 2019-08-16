Zarif to visit Kuwait, Finland, Sweden, Norway

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif plans to visit Kuwait and the three Scandinavian countries of Finland, Sweden and Norway in the upcoming days.

According to ISNA, Zarif is set to pay a one-day visit to Kuwait on Saturday, after which he will depart for the Finnish capital of Helsinki on Sunday.

During his visit to Helsinki, Zarif will meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat will also meet Finnish Minister of Development and Trade Ville Skinnari.

In a press release on Thursday, Haavisto highlighted the importance of maintaining dialogue with Iran.

The Finnish foreign minister welcomed the visit and said he was “looking forward to the discussion with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif.”

He stressed that tensions in the Persian Gulf “have an impact on the entire world. The importance of maintaining dialogue is emphasized in this situation.”

He added that discussion topics in the meetings will include bilateral relations, international and regional issues, human rights issues and Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Zarif will later leave Helsinki for Stockholm and Oslo, where he is scheduled to hold talks with top Swedish and Norwegian officials.

