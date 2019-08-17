Sharif University to host Mobile Programming Marathon

TEHRAN -- Sharif University of Technology will host the 7th Mobile Programming Marathon from September 19 to 21, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Each participant group consisting a programmer, a graphic designer and an idea developer should develop a software application for cellphones within 48 hours.

The event aims to introduce top programming teams and promote their innovative ideas in the market.

According to Market Research Future website, growing dependency over smartphones has increased opportunities for IT industries to provide mobile apps for various applications to the users. Mobile applications are termed as software which runs on smartphones, tablets, and other devices such as internet TV and home automation devices.

The market of mobile application is based on fastest growth in IoT market as it allows seizing more information which is used to optimize and improve the application features used by end-consumers.

