Iranian experts develop energy, water management system

TEHRAN – An Iranian knowledge-based company has developed software and hardware based on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system in order to supervise and control energy and water consumption, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

SCADA is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices to interface with the process plant or machinery.

Parvaneh Karimi, the company’s manager, said the SCADA-based system has been developed with the aim of monitoring energy consumption in the country.

The system monitors and analyzes data on energy consumption, she added.

Using data loggers in different parts, the volume of consumption is registered and monitored, she noted.

The main server registers different consumption parameters and the SCADA-based software analyzes the data in order to find the exact amount of consumption and other data for more efficiency, she explained.

“The system can be used in buildings for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems as well as for research and educational purposes.”

Detailed reports and data provided by the software can be a great help for researchers in order to develop new technologies, she added.

The system has already been installed on six water gateways at Ferdowsi University of Mashhad to provide online water consumption data, she said.

The system saved the university 800 billion rials (about $19,000) in consumption of water, which is normally around six trillion rials (about $143,000), she explained.

According to inductiveautomation.com, SCADA systems are crucial for industrial organizations since they help to maintain efficiency, process data for smarter decisions, and communicate system issues to help mitigate downtime.

SB/MG