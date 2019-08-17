“How the Zebra Got Its Stripes” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “How the Zebra Got Its Stripes: Darwinian Stories Told Through Evolutionary Biology”, a book by French writer and blogger Léo Grasset, has been published in Persian in Tehran.

Kaveh Feizollahi is the translator of the book, which has been released by Now Publications.

Published in 2017, the book tries to answer some funny yet serious questions about topics in biology and evolution such as: why do giraffes have such long necks? And why are zebras striped?

Deploying the latest scientific research and his own extensive observations in Africa, Grasset offers answers to these questions and many more in the book.

Complex natural phenomena are explained in simple and at times comic terms, as Grasset turns evolutionary biology to the burning questions of the animal kingdom, from why elephants prefer dictators and buffalos’ democracies, to whether the lion really is king.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “How the Zebra Got Its Stripes: Darwinian Stories Told Through Evolutionary Biology” by French writer Léo Grasset.

