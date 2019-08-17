Four cultural figures to receive Ghadir Artistic Awards

TEHRAN – Four cultural figures will be honored during the Sixth Ghadir Artistic Awards, which will be presented during a special ceremony at the Imam Ali (AS) Religious Arts Museum in Tehran tomorrow.

The awards are annually granted to those artists who have created works on Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia, and the awards ceremony is organized every year on the anniversary of Eid al-Ghadir, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was appointed as successor to the Prophet Muhammad (S).

This year’s honorees are calligrapher Ahmad Abdorrezai, painter Habibollah Sadeqi, mirror mosaic artist Ebrahim Zaif-Sanayei and poet Ahmad Alavi.

Calligrapher Nasrollah Afjei, director of the Nahj-ul-Balaghah Foundation Seyyed Jamaleddin Dinparvar, actor Asghar Hemmat, writer Ebrahim Hassanbeigi and singer Hesameddin Seraj were honored at the fifth edition fo the awards in 2018.

Scholars Seyyed Jafar Shahidi and Morteza Asgari, poet Seyyed Ali Musavi Garmarudi, filmmaker Davud Mirbaqeri, calligrapher Hamid Ajami and actor Dariush Arjmand received the award in 2017.

The museum will also be hosting an exhibition of works by various artists on Imam Ali (AS).

Photo: A poster for the Sixth Ghadir Artistic Awards.

