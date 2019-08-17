Taxi drivers to be trained on emergency medical services

TEHRAN – Head of Tehran Emergency Center, Peyman Saberian, announced that cab drivers in the city will be trained on pre-hospital care in order to enhance their skills and capabilities during incidents or accidents.

Considering the sheer volume of cars on the roads, traffic accidents are in fact quite common; therefore, pre-hospital emergency care plays a key role in traffic-related accidents, he said, ISNA reported on Saturday.

“If we expand public education and familiarize the majority of people with how to respond before the emergency forces arrive, a better outcome will be achieved in reducing accidents and mortalities,” he explained.

“We are planning to offer cab drivers such training courses,” he said, adding, given their occupation that are constantly traveling on urban areas, they can play a very important role in this regard.

“Providing emergency care to the public is one of the priorities of Tehran Emergency Center. So far, employees of the Ministry of Health, the Judiciary, and the Traffic Police have taken courses in this field,” he highlighted.

“Unfortunately, there is lack of trainers, and the courses are time consuming, so it makes the process slower, however, we provide training for 20 to 60 individuals daily,” he concluded.

FB/MG