Iranian universities among world’s top 1,000

TEHRAN – Thirteen Iranian universities have been ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world, according to the latest report published by the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

Thirteen universities of Iran have been placed in the list, while University of Tehran managed to stay among the top 400, similar to the previous year’s result.

Sharif University of Technology and Tehran University of Medical Sciences with a promotion compared to that of last year, ranked among the top 500 universities of the list, while placed 2nd and 3rd among the Iranian universities of the list.

University of Tehran, Amirkabir University of Technology, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Science and Technology, Tarbiat Modares University, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Isfahan University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Shiraz University, University of Tabriz, and Iran University of Medical Sciences were among the best Iranian universities.

Harvard University, Stanford University and University of Cambridge have been listed as the three leading universities, respectively.

Among the top 20 universities, 16 have been from the United States and four from Europe.

Last year, 13 Iranian universities also were analyzed in this ranking, and placed among the top 1,000 universities.

The ARWU was first published in June 2003 by the Center for World-Class Universities (CWCU), Graduate School of Education (formerly the Institute of Higher Education) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, and updated on an annual basis.

ARWU uses six objective indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate Analytics, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index - Expanded and Social Sciences

Citation Index, and per capita performance of a university. More than 1800 universities are actually ranked by ARWU every year and the best 1,000 are published.

