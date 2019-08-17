‘Iran after forming constructive ties with neighbors’

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Irani, says Iran’s foreign policy is based on establishing constructive relations with neighbors.

“This is not the first time that the Islamic Republic of Iran is calling for cooperation and alliance with the Persian Gulf countries,” ISNA on Saturday quoted Irani as saying.

He said the Islamic Republic believes that the Persian Gulf countries can establish security in the region without any foreign interference.

“The region does not need the presence of foreign forces,” the ambassador stated.

The comments by the ambassador comes as Washington is trying to form a military coalition in the Persian Gulf under the claim of providing “security” for merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz — which accommodates around a third of global seaborne oil traffic — and other strategic Middle Eastern shipping lanes.

Ambassador Irani said American rulers, especially Donald Trump, have begun a “dangerous game”.

The United States has been trying to persuade its allies into joining the coalition. However, the call has been met with cold response from European and Asian allies, in one way or another. They are concerned such an alliance could drag them into a conflict with Iran.

In his remarks, Irani said the Americans claim they want to establish security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz but their primary goal is to foment instability in the region, especially if Israel joins the coalition.

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said on August 7 that the regime would be part of the U.S.-led coalition to “protect the security of the Persian Gulf”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has warned that the country considers possible Israeli presence in the coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security, and reserves the right to counter it.

“Within the framework of the country’s deterrence and defensive policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to counter this threat and defend its territory,” he noted.

MH/PA