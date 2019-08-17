Admiral: IRGC has reinforced military in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN – Deputy Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ali Fadavi has advised Iran’s enemies to learn lessons from forty years of testing Iran, warning about the dire consequences of “even thinking of carrying out a conspiracy or an attack against Iran.”

Rear Admiral Fadavi also said the IRGC’s power in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is at its height, especially in the wake of the recent incidents in the region, ISNA reported on Saturday.

“This is something the world acknowledges it,” added Admiral Fadavi who was promoted to the rank of the IRGC deputy chief on May 16.

On June 20 the IRGC shot down a U.S. spy drone that had violated the Iranian territorial airspace over the Persian Gulf. The advanced drone was downed by the IRGC Aerospace Force’s air defense unit near the Kooh-e-Mobarak region in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The invading drone was shot by homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

In comments made a few hours after the incident, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami said the shooting down of the U.S. drone had a straightforward message that any foreign intrusion into Iranian territories would draw a crushing response.

Earlier this month, Fadavi said the United States has been a complete loser in confronting the “pious, revolutionary, jihadi and enthusiastic children of the Iranian nation” serving in the IRGC Navy.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed unilateral sanctions against Tehran after he withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal last year. Tehran has slammed the sanctions, which have affected the lives of thousands of Iranians, as “economic terrorism”.

MH/PA