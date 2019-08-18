“The Silent Patient” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – English-Cypriot writer Alex Michaelides’ debut novel “The Silent Patient” has recently been published in Persian by Sang Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Maryam Hossein-Nejad, the 2019 book is about a young woman, Alicia Berenson, whose life is seemingly perfect. A famous painter married to a fashion photographer, she lives in a grand house in one of London’s most desirable areas. One evening her husband Gabriel returns home late from a fashion shoot, and Alicia shoots him five times in the face, and then never speaks another word.

Alicia’s refusal to talk, or give any kind of explanation, turns a domestic tragedy into something far grander, a mystery that captures the public imagination and casts Alicia into notoriety. The price of her art skyrockets, and she, the silent patient, is hidden away from the tabloids and spotlight at the Grove, a secure forensic unit in North London.

Theo Faber is a criminal psychotherapist who has waited a long time for the opportunity to work with Alicia. He intends to get her to talk and unravel the mystery of why she shot her husband, but he has his own motivations.

Photo: Front cover of Persian version of “The Silent Patient” by English-Cypriot writer Alex Michaelides.

