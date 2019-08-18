Iranian documentary “Finding Farideh” to represent Iran at Oscars

TEHRAN -- Iranian documentary “Finding Farideh” has been selected as Iran’s submission to the 92nd Academy Awards in the best foreign-language film category.

A committee of nine cineastes picked the film on Saturday from a shortlist of 10 films including “Qasre Shirin” directed by Reza Mirkarimi, “Just 6.5” by Saeid Rustai, “Sheeple” by Hooman Seyyedi, “Lovely Trash” by Mohsen Amiryusefi, “The Warden” by Nima Javidi and “When the Moon Was Full” by Narges Abyar.

Co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai, “Finding Farideh” is about a Netherland-based Iranian woman who was adopted by a Dutch couple forty years ago, and returns to Iran to search for her family.

The documentary has been acclaimed in several Iranian events. It was selected as best documentary at the 20th Iran Cinema Celebration in Tehran in September 2013.

Last year, Iran submitted the acclaimed drama “No Date, No Signature” to the 91st Academy Awards in the best foreign language film category.

Directed and written by Vahid Jalilvand, the movie is about Dr. Nariman, a forensic pathologist who has a car accident with a motorcyclist and injures his 8-year-old son. He offers to take the child to a clinic nearby, but the father refuses his help and money. The next morning, in the hospital where he works, Dr. Nariman finds out that the little boy has been brought for an autopsy after a suspicious death.

The anti-war drama “Breath” by director Narges Abyar represented Iran at the 90th Academy Awards in the best foreign-language film category in 2017.

“Breath” is about four children whose mother had died a few years earlier and their father decides to join the Iranian volunteers on the warfront following Iraq’s attack in September 1980.

Asghar Farhadi’s acclaimed movie “The Salesman” was selected as Iran’s submission to the 89th Academy Awards in the best foreign language film category and the film won the Oscar for best foreign-language film at the 89th Academy Awards.

A Memento production, “The Salesman” is about Emad and Rana who move into a new flat in the center of Tehran. An incident linked to the previous tenant dramatically changes the young couple’s life.

Photo: A scene from the documentary “Finding Farideh” co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai.

