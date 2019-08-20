Film scores by Victor Young to be reviewed in Tehran

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center will be hosting a session on Thursday to review film scores by prominent American composer Victor Young.

Iranian musician and scholar Nasrollah Davudi is scheduled to discuss a number of Young’s works during the session.

Young received 22 Academy Award nominations for his work in film, twice being nominated four times in a single year, but he did not win during his lifetime. He received his only Oscar posthumously for his score for “Around the World in Eighty Days” in 1956.

Despite not winning the award in his lifetime, Victor Young holds the record for most Oscar nominations prior to winning the first award.

Among his credits are “Anything Goes”, “The Gladiator, Golden Boy”, “For Whom the Bell Tolls” “The Uninvited”, “Samson and Delilah”, “My Favorite Spy”, “Payment on Demand”, “The Quiet Man” and “Something to Live For”.

His last scores were for the 1957 films “Omar Khayyam”, “Run of the Arrow” and “China Gate”, which were released after his death in 1956.

Photo: A poster for a review session for Victor Young’s film scores at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

