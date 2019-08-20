Persepolis complete signing of Brazilian Brandão

TEHRAN - Persepolis have completed the signing of Brazilian forward José Brandão Gonçalves Júnior.

The Brazilian striker has joined Persepolis on loan from Bulgarian team Ludogorets II.

Brandão, 24, has penned a one-year contract with Persepolis.

He began his career in Brazil with Juventus-SC in 2015 with a few stints in various clubs in the Serie C and D, before signing with Bulgaria's Ludogorets II in 2018.

He returned to Brazil on loan to Goias the following year, but will now look to play a vital role for the Iran Pro League defending champions, who open their 2019/2020 season against Pars Jonoubi Jam on August 22.

Persepolis have signed Brandão as a replacement for Mario Budimir.