National Biotech School to open soon  

TEHRAN- Iran National Biotechnology School will start its work with the support of Pasteur Institute of Iran and Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, ISNA reported on Monday.

According to Dariush Norouzian, the scientific director of Iran National Biotechnology School, the aim of opening this school was that young researchers gain more knowledge about biotechnology, so that more wealth is produced in the country.

The school can make an important difference as there is an increasing need to produce national and innovative products in the country; on the other hand, the medical science and biology graduates have great potential and many innovative ideas, he added.

According to Dr. Majid Mesgar Tehrani, the executive director of the school, the academic program of the school includes both basic and advanced levels and run in both summer and winter semesters. The summer semester is an online course and starts in September sixth. The winter semester is in-class; it starts in February fourth and entails some extra workshops.

The online course will reduce the accommodation and commute expenses of students. Moreover, the lessons will be available to the students all over the country, even the ones in remote areas, said Tehrani.

“The problem with many universities is that they don’t teach students how to turn their ideas into products and use them with joining start-ups or knowledge-based companies but the new school aims to address this need,” he added.

According to Tehrani, six main programs of the school are “vaccine and protein engineering”, “environmental biotechnology”, “genetic reserves and bio banks”, “industrial biotechnology”, “Biocomputing” and “bio economy”.

Students and graduates of bachelor, masters and PHD programs in medical since studies and biology can enroll in the school.

SJ/MG