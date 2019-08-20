Film Museum of Iran to screen Iran’s submission to 2020 Oscars “Finding Farideh”

TEHRAN – The Film Museum of Iran will be screening Iran’s submission to the 2020 Oscars, “Finding Farideh”, this evening.

Co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai, “Finding Farideh” is about a Netherland-based Iranian woman who was adopted by a Dutch couple forty years ago, and returns to Iran to search for her family.

The Art and Experience Cinema halls in Tehran will also be screening the documentary beginning today.

“Finding Farideh” was selected as Iran’s submission to the 92nd Academy Awards in the best foreign-language film category on Saturday.

A committee of nine cineastes picked the film from a shortlist of 10 films including “Qasre Shirin” directed by Reza Mirkarimi, “Just 6.5” by Saeid Rustai, “Sheeple” by Hooman Seyyedi, “Lovely Trash” by Mohsen Amiryusefi, “The Warden” by Nima Javidi and “When the Moon Was Full” by Narges Abyar.

The documentary has been acclaimed in several Iranian events. It was selected as best documentary at the 20th Iran Cinema Celebration in Tehran in September 2013.

Photo: A scene from the documentary “Finding Farideh” co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai.

