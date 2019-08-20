Zarif calls talks with Finnish officials fruitful

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who has launched a tour of Scandinavian nations held talks on Monday with Finland’s top officials including President Sauli Niinisto, calling his talks “fruitful”.

Finland currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Fruitful meetings with current EU presidency, Finnish President, FM & Trade Min. Discussed what EU needs to do to save #JCPOA and protect its interest in freedom of navigation. Also shared ideas on Regional Dialogue Forum & non-aggression pact w/ @cmioffice.



Next stop: #Sweden. pic.twitter.com/7fvBwamMp6 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 19, 2019

Iran has said if the EU wants to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to survive the 27-nation must protect Iran from the U.S. sanctions.

Zarif’s tour of Scandinavian nations took place after he visited the two Persian Gulf states of Qatar and Kuwait on August 12 and 18 respectively.

The visits also took place after Britain seized and later released an Iran-operated oil tanker off Gibraltar. Iran called the move “maritime piracy”.

“Fruitful meetings with current EU presidency, Finnish President, foreign minister and trade minister,” Zarif tweeted.

While visiting Qatar and Kuwait, Zarif renewed Iran’s proposal for non-aggression pact with the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Iran has proposed non-aggression pact as the U.S. and Israel have been trying to demonize Iran by claiming that Iran wants to revive the Persian Empire.

After Finland, Zarif visited Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday evening. On Tuesday, he held talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom.

Zarif also held a meeting with a number of Swedish businessmen. Norway will be the last leg of Zarif’s tour of Scandinavian nations.



PA/PA